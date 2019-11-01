Write a message… Sign a card… Thank those who SERVE!

Hawkeye and Katelyn, along with the rest of New Country 96.3, are thanking the thousands of brave Americans serving overseas in the Armed Forces this Holiday Season.

The goal of “10,000 for the Troops” is to collect and send 10,000 holiday cards to the Troops deployed overseas, and around the globe, with the help of Support Our Soldiers.

Now through Friday, November 15th, we’ll be collecting holiday cards filled with warm wishes from you!

We are collecting both Thanksgiving and Christmas cards.



Please mail your cards to:

Hawkeye & Katelyn’s 10,000 for the Troops

New Country 96.3

3090 Olive Street, Suite 400

Dallas, TX 75219

You can also get us your cards by bringing it to the New Country 96.3 Studio’s Front Desk during regular business hours (Monday – Friday, 8:30am-5:30pm) or any of our station events throughout the Metroplex.

If you are dropping off cards in person or mailing multiple cards in one shipment, you do not need to include the envelope for each card. Cards will be placed into care boxes without envelopes.

If you have any questions, please email Promotions@newcountry963.com or watch the video

About Support Our Soldiers: Support Our Soldiers (SOS) is a community based, 501(c)(3) organization, that supports all branches of the military in any ways and they “care beyond the box”. SOS has direct contact with soldiers and units to be able to send care boxes custom made to fill each request. SOS adopts units/individuals who are considered “high risk” – they are either in isolated areas or do not have family back home sending support. SOS sends care boxes and cards for the duration of the deployment ensuring all soldiers receive mail during every mail call. Through regular communication with the adopted units/individuals, SOS develops a relationship and offers them a support system and an ear to listen to every need. SOS supports our military with more than just a cookie or pillow – by being there for them in the good and bad times . CLICK HERE to learn more about Support Our Soldiers and for more ways to support this cause.

